OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Trading 24.5% Higher

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) shares traded up 24.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.80 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), 1,765,727 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The firm has a market cap of $114.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.49.

About OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in the United Kingdom. Its development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM-8, a non-opiod analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

