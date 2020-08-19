OmiseGO Hits One Day Volume of $377.06 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Radar Relay, Hotbit and Bittrex. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003979 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000426 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, OKEx, Ovis, Cryptopia, Gate.io, DragonEX, Tidex, Neraex, TOPBTC, COSS, Crex24, CoinBene, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Exmo, Mercatox, C2CX, Coinrail, Bithumb, IDCM, BitBay, Liqui, Bit-Z, B2BX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDAX, Coinsuper, DDEX, Coinnest, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Bancor Network, Koinex, BitMart, AirSwap, Bittrex, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, ABCC, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Bitbns, TDAX, Binance, DigiFinex, Iquant, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx, Independent Reserve, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, BX Thailand, Vebitcoin, IDEX, FCoin, Zebpay, BigONE, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

