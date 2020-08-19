ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 515,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. 257,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

