Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.44

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 37297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ontrak from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen began coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $924.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Ontrak by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

