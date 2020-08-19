Open Platform (OPEN) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $305,525.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

