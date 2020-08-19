OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Michael F. Marino III Acquires 3,567 Shares

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Michael F. Marino III bought 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $18,191.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael F. Marino III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Michael F. Marino III bought 2,000 shares of OptiNose stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $10,420.00.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. OptiNose Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. Analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OptiNose by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

