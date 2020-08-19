Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

