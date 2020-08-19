Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 381.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,891 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

