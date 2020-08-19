Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 94,900 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $10,200,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 28,993 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,078,476.74.

NYSE:INSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.97. 200,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

