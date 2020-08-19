Orbs Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. Orbs has a total market cap of $40.94 million and $1.47 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.01756780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00190552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,637,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

