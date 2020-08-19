Orchid Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00004950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 204% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $38.65 million and $93.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039081 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.85 or 0.05468785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00045667 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

