Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.76 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Orchid has a total market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $45.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 158.4% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00004497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.20 or 0.05578035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

