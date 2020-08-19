Orest Pyshniak Sells 3,238 Shares of Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Stock

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 3,238 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total value of C$50,674.70.

Leon’s Furniture stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

LNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

