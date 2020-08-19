Origo Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Origo has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.20 or 0.05578035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00046247 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official website is origo.network.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

