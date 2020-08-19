ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 101,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,178. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ORIX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIX has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after buying an additional 75,152 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

