Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.50

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 1727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

KIDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,387. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

