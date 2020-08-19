Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

TSE:OSK traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.85.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$184,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,177,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,816,693.20. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$321,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,221.32. Insiders sold 567,200 shares of company stock worth $2,368,110 in the last three months.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

