OTCMKTS:DXBRF (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:DXBRF (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DXBRF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Wednesday. OTCMKTS:DXBRF has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

OTCMKTS:DXBRF Company Profile

Dixie Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides marijuana infused products. The company offers cannabis products, such as elixirs, chocolates, synergies, dew drops, gummies, mints and tarts, bursts, topical products, and tablets. It also designs and distributes packaging, ingredients, and non-cannabis consumer goods, as well as consulting services for marijuana infused products.

