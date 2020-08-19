Ovid Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.57). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05).

OVID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 471.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

