Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Ovintiv comprises about 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Ovintiv worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 3,154,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

