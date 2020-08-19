Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.36

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 30462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 121,375 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.