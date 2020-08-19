P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the July 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of P & F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. P & F Industries has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

