PAC Global (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,310.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $2,310.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007037 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Graviex, P2PB2B, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

