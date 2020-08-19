PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Increased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 802.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PACCAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.