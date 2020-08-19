PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.23

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 21708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.80.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

