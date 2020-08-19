PAL Network (PAL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,245.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $258,110.26 and approximately $2,245.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, PAL Network has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01762118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00137672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PAL Network Profile

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CPDAX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, DOBI trade and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

