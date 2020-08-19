Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $24,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.42.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $266.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $269.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.