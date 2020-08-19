Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.42.

NYSE PANW opened at $266.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.34. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after buying an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

