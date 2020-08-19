Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.42.

PANW stock opened at $266.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.70 and a 200 day moving average of $216.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $269.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

