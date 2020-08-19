Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.16

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.16 and last traded at $106.46, with a volume of 1077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.64.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Get Palomar alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $310,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 306,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,709.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $149,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $5,590,536. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.