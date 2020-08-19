Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $464.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.70 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $403.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

PZZA stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.29, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,793. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,368.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 92,831 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 185.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 45.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.