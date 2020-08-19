Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.79

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.79 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 15342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.

Several analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CL King boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.29, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,793. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 149.7% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

