Paracle Advisors LLC Buys 22,126 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. 12,395,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

