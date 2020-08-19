Paracle Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average is $159.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

