Paracle Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $216.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.