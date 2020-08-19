Paracle Advisors LLC Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,308 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 3.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 244,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

