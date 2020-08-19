Paracle Advisors LLC Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 6.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 3.91% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 206,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,099. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

