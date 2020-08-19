Paracle Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.1% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $38,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,607,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. 6,371,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

