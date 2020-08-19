Paracle Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,702 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,197,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,679,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $754,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. 168,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,375. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $59.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

