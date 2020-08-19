Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

