Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 998.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 338,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,076,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period.

VONE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,620. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $156.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.17.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.