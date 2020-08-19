Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 7,789 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. 41,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.