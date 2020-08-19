ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $106,814.31 and approximately $529.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002889 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00533395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 625.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000842 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002707 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.