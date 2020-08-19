Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 36.6% in August

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 30th total of 258,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at $41,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 242,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,730. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

