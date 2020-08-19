PARETO Rewards Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 393.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a market cap of $551,400.56 and approximately $7.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded up 401.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.20 or 0.05478414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045828 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,629,499 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network.

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

