Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce $328.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $343.50 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.