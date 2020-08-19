Parsley Energy (PE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE):

8/17/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Parsley Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Parsley Energy is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

7/20/2020 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

7/20/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Parsley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PE stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

