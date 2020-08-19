Patientory Market Cap Tops $560,559.17 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $560,559.17 and approximately $803.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.50 or 0.05524782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

