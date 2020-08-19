Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. 3,090,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

