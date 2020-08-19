Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.34. 730,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,529. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

